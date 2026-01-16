 LTIMindtree Wins ₹3,000 Crore CBDT Contract To Revamp India’s Tax Analytics With AI
LTIMindtree has secured a Rs 3,000 crore, seven-year mandate from the Central Board of Direct Taxes to modernise the national tax analytics platform using AI, reinforcing its public sector digital transformation presence.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
LTIMindtree has secured a Rs 3,000 crore, seven-year mandate from the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

Mumbai: LTIMindtree has landed a major government technology project-one worth Rs 3,000 crore over seven years-from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The company will develop 'Insight 2.0,' an AI-powered system to upgrade India's tax analytics platform, enhancing real-time decision-making for policymakers.

LTIMindtree Shares Jump Over 4 Percent

LTIMindtree shares surged 4.29 percent on January 16, trading at Rs 6,289.50 by 11:22 AM, up Rs 259 from the previous close. The stock opened at Rs 6,030.50 and touched an intraday high of Rs 6,307. This sharp rise followed the company’s announcement of a Rs 3,000 crore, 7-year deal with the Central Board of Direct Taxes to build an AI-driven tax analytics platform. Investors responded positively to the strategic government contract, pushing the stock closer to its 52-week high of Rs 6,380.

The development reinforced LTIMindtree’s positioning in public sector digital transformation, boosting market confidence and driving up buying interest.

Modernising tax systems

The Insight 2.0 project will involve building a next-generation analytics platform for the CBDT. The AI-led solution aims to help India’s tax authorities make faster and more data-driven decisions, signaling a critical shift in how the government processes tax-related information.

Project scale and value

Valued at Rs 3,000 crore, the seven-year engagement is among LTIMindtree’s largest public sector wins. The scope includes end-to-end design, implementation, and ongoing support for the platform. The deal highlights the growing role of digital infrastructure in public administration.

AI as the transformation lever

LTIMindtree said the project demonstrates its strength in combining advanced digital architecture and AI-powered analytics to deliver scalable transformation. According to the company, the solution will provide actionable insights that enable real-time tax policy adjustments and enforcement.

Strategic public sector push

This deal cements LTIMindtree’s position as a key digital transformation partner for India’s public sector. While the firm already serves over 700 global clients, this large-scale domestic project showcases its increasing alignment with national digital priorities.

LTIMindtree’s government win signals both its deepening AI capabilities and India’s accelerating shift toward data-led public service modernization.

