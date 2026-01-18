 Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 35,000 Crore In New Gujarat Plant, 12,000 Jobs Likely Near Ahmedabad
Maruti Suzuki India will invest Rs 35,000 crore to set up a new vehicle manufacturing plant near Sanand in Gujarat. The project is expected to create jobs for over 12,000 people and strengthen Gujarat’s position as a major automobile manufacturing hub.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India will invest Rs 35,000 crore to set up a new vehicle manufacturing plant near Sanand in Gujarat.

Ahmedabad: Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country’s largest passenger car maker, will set up a new manufacturing plant near Sanand in Ahmedabad district. The project will come up at Khoraj GIDC and involve a total investment of Rs 35,000 crore, the Gujarat government said.

The new plant will be developed on 1,750 acres of land provided by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

Major boost to jobs and local economy

According to the official release, the upcoming facility is expected to generate employment opportunities for more than 12,000 people. The project is likely to give a strong boost to the local economy and support ancillary industries in the region.

Investment letter handed over

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel formally handed over the investment letter to Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director Hisashi Takeuchi at an event in Gandhinagar. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Maruti Suzuki Whole-Time Director Sunil Kakkar were also present.

Strengthening auto manufacturing corridor

Chief Minister Patel said the new plant is not just another factory but an important step in strengthening India’s most competitive automobile manufacturing corridor. He highlighted Gujarat’s strong industrial policies, good infrastructure, and industry-friendly environment.

He also said that India-Gujarat-Japan relations have remained strong under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the state government will continue to support Japanese companies investing in Gujarat.

Long-standing Japan partnership

Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi said Japan has been a key partner in Gujarat’s development since the start of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. He added that the state has always extended full support to Maruti Suzuki and will continue to do so.

An MoU for the new plant was signed during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024.

Expansion of existing Hansalpur plant

Maruti Suzuki already operates a plant at Hansalpur in Gujarat. This facility currently produces 7.5 lakh cars per year. The company plans to increase capacity by another 2.5 lakh units to reach 10 lakh cars annually by the 2026–27 financial year.

