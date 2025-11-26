Carpediem Advisors Invites Bids For Fund Units, A Major Sale Process Begins Amid Investor Interest

Carpediem Advisors is seeking interest for the potential sale of at least 25 percent of units from Carpediem Capital Partners Fund I. |

Mumbai: Carpediem Advisors Private Limited has initiated an interest-gauging process for the potential sale of a portion of units from Carpediem Capital Partners Fund I. The proposed transaction targets eligible buyers and comes with strict terms, allowing bidders to conduct independent due diligence before submitting their expressions of interest.

Carpediem Advisors, who manage the SEBI-registered Category II AIF Carpediem Capital Partners Fund I, wants to sell at least 25 percent of the fund’s units. Only certain buyers can take part, and the whole thing kicks off a structured, but non-binding, sale process.

They’re selling the units on a “what you see is what you get” basis. Everything’s for sale strictly for cash. No guarantees, no promises, no second chances. If you’re interested, you’ll need to check out the titles, the current condition, and anything else that matters before you send in a bid.

Carpediem Advisors will handle every step, from sharing information with buyers to managing questions and helping with due diligence. They’ll also organize the bid submissions so the whole process runs smoothly and everyone knows what’s going on.

If you want in, you need to send an Expression of Interest (EOI) to the Manager’s email. Just make sure you do it before the clock hits 23:59 on December 17, 2025.

But keep in mind, this isn’t a binding offer or a promise to sell. Carpediem Advisors just wants to see who’s interested. No one—neither the Manager, the Fund, nor its investors—is locked into anything by this announcement.

If the sale moves forward, it’ll only happen with the Manager’s final say and the green light from current unitholders. Carpediem Advisors can change, delay, or cancel the sale at any time, without warning. Whatever they decide is final.