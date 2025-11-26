Zydus Lifesciences Enters Into Exclusive Licensing & Commercialisation Agreement With US-Based RK Pharma For A New Oncology Supportive Care Product

File Image |

New Delhi: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered into an exclusive licensing and commercialisation agreement with RK Pharma Inc of the US for a new sterile injectable oncology supportive care product for the US market.Under the terms of this agreement, RK Pharma will manufacture and supply the finished product, while Zydus will be responsible for the NDA (new drug application) submission and commercialisation of the product in the US, the company said in a regulatory filing.

- Zydus Lifesciences and RK Pharma sign exclusive licensing deal for a novel 505(b)(2) oncology supportive care product in the US.

- RK Pharma to manufacture and supply; Zydus

The product is expected to be filed in 2026 and will provide a formulation that is intended to provide reduced dosing error and enhanced compliance of healthcare professionals, it added."This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable medicines and improving patient care," Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

RK Pharma Founder and Executive Chairman Ravishanker Kovi said, "Our collaboration with Zydus, a company with robust regulatory expertise and a powerful commercial footprint, ensures that this important therapeutic option reaches patients efficiently, reinforcing our shared mission to improve access to high-quality healthcare in the USA." The novel product targets a significant commercial opportunity in the US market, with an estimated total addressable market of 6.2 million units, Zydus said citing IQVIA MAT September 2025 data.

