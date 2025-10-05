 Ladki Bahin Yojana Gets A New Rule, Know This Before Claiming ₹1,500 Benefit Or You May Be Removed
Ladki Bahin Yojana Gets A New Rule, Know This Before Claiming ₹1,500 Benefit Or You May Be Removed

The Maharashtra government has added a new rule to the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Now, e-KYC of husband or father is mandatory. Ineligible women may be removed from the scheme.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Big Change in Ladki Bahin Yojana: Know the New Rule First. | Image generated by Grok. |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government’s popular women’s welfare scheme, Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, has helped lakhs of women financially by providing Rs 1,500 every month. But now, a major rule has changed — and if you don’t follow it, you could lose the benefit.

Why the New Rule?

Until now, only the income of the woman applying for the scheme was considered. But the government found that some women were showing low income on paper, while their families earned more. To stop misuse, the state has now made it mandatory to do e-KYC for the husband (if married) or father (if unmarried).

article-image

If the total family income is more than Rs 2.5 lakh per year, the woman will not be eligible for the scheme anymore.

How to Complete e-KYC for Ladki Bahin Yojana

- Visit the official site: https://ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in/ekyc

- Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code, then click on Send OTP.

- Enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile and click Submit.

- If KYC is pending, a new page will open.

- Enter husband’s Aadhaar number (if married) or father’s Aadhaar number (if unmarried) and repeat the OTP process.

- Choose your caste category, confirm that no one in the family has a government job or pension, and that only one married and one unmarried woman in the family is using the scheme.

article-image

Once submitted, you’ll get a success message:

'Success - Your e-KYC has been completed successfully.'

Why e-KYC is So Important Now

The government says this isn’t just paperwork. It’s the only way to ensure the benefit goes to truly eligible women. In the past, some fake applications slipped through. Now, with full family income details, things will be more transparent.

article-image

Every year, beneficiaries will also need to update their documents to continue receiving the benefit.

What Do Eligible Women Get?

Women who qualify after completing e-KYC will get Rs 1,500 per month directly in their bank accounts. This helps them manage basic needs and become more financially independent.

