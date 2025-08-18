Adani Group Denies Reports Of Assam Land Allotment For Cement Plant

Gautam Adani |

18 August 2025, Ahmedabad

“It has come to our notice that certain news reports, social media posts and clips from court hearings are being circulated, claiming that the Assam Government has allotted 3000 bighas in Dima Hasao to the Adani Group for a cement plant.

We categorically state that these reports and references are baseless, false and misleading. Linking the Adani name to Mahabal Cement is mischievous. Mahabal Cement is not related to, owned by or connected with the Adani Group in any manner whatsoever.

We strongly urge members of the media, digital platforms and the public to verify facts before making or sharing such claims. The circulation of unverified and misleading content not only misinforms the public but also creates unnecessary confusion.”

- Spokesperson, Adani Group