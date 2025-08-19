Cabinet Approves Airport At Kota-Bundi In Rajasthan For ₹1,507 Crore

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to set up a new airport at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan at an estimated cost of Rs 1,507 crore.

The airport, to be completed in two years, will have an annual passenger handling capacity of 2 million and 1,089 acres (around 440.06 hectares) of land is being provided free of cost by the Rajasthan government for the project.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the greenfield airport project at Kota-Bundi will be funded by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) through its internal accruals.

Kota-Bundi constituency is represented by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal for developing a green field airport at Kota-Bundi at an estimated cost of Rs 1,507 crore, according to an official release.

The state government has transferred 440.06 hectares of land to AAI for the airport, which will be suitable for operation of narrow body Airbus A321 type aircraft.

"The project includes construction of a terminal building spanning an area of 20,000 sqm capable of handling 1,000 Peak Hour Passengers (PHP) with annual capacity of 2 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA), Runway 11/29 of dimensions 3200m x 45m, Apron with 07 parking bays for A321 type aircraft, two Link Taxiways, ATC cum Technical Block, Fire Station, car park and allied works," the release said.

Vaishnaw said the airport will significantly improve regional connectivity and promote the local economy.

AAI will fund the project through its internal accruals and is expected to be completed in 24 months.

The new airport will be coming up around 23 kilometres away from the existing airport, Vaishnaw said.

According to the release, the existing Kota airport is owned by AAI but cannot be developed for commercial operations due to inadequate land availability and urbanisation around the airport.

The existing airport has a "runway (08/26) of dimensions 1220 m x 38 m, suitable for Code 'B' aircraft (such as DO-228), and an apron capable of accommodating two such aircraft. The terminal building spans an area of 400 sqm and is capable of handling 50 passengers during peak hours," it added.

Kota, situated on the banks of the Chambal River, is recognised as Rajasthan's industrial capital and is also known as educational coaching hub of the country. "Kota's prominence in educational and industrial sectors makes the Greenfield Airport a critical infrastructure project, aimed at addressing the anticipated traffic growth in the region," the release said.

In the last 11 years, Vaishnaw said the number of operational airports in the country has more than doubled to 162 in 2025 from 74 in 2014.

Also, the number of air passengers has increased to 41.2 crore this year from 16.8 crore in 2014, he added.

