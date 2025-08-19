Union Cabinet Approves Online Gaming Bill, Criminalising Online Betting; Check Details

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to an online gaming bill, under which betting through digital platforms will be regarded as punishable and penalties may be imposed on endorsements, according to reports.

The bill criminalising online betting is reportedly likely to be introduced in the lower house of Parliament on Wednesday.

Under the proposed legislation, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology would serve as the central oversight authority for online gaming platforms. The bill addresses key concerns including addictive behaviour, fraudulent practices, and conflicting state regulations.

"The Cabinet has approved the bill to regulate online gaming platforms that involve real money. The government is trying to table the bill in Parliament on Wednesday," reported news agency PTI, quoting a source on condition of anonymity.

The Cabinet's decision follows a surge in betting-related suicides and builds on existing regulatory measures. The government previously imposed 28% GST on online gaming in 2023 and 30% tax on winnings from 2024-25.

Under new criminal laws, unauthorised betting now carries penalties of up to seven years in jail, though states retain primary enforcement authority as gambling falls under their constitutional jurisdiction, as per reports. Since 2022, over 1,400 betting platforms have been blocked, whilst ministries have issued addiction warnings to parents, teachers, and TV channels requiring disclaimers on gaming advertisements.