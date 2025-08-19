 Union Cabinet Approves Online Gaming Bill, Criminalising Online Betting; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnion Cabinet Approves Online Gaming Bill, Criminalising Online Betting; Check Details

Union Cabinet Approves Online Gaming Bill, Criminalising Online Betting; Check Details

Under the proposed legislation, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology would serve as the central oversight authority for online gaming platforms. The bill addresses key concerns including addictive behaviour, fraudulent practices, and conflicting state regulations.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
article-image

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to an online gaming bill, under which betting through digital platforms will be regarded as punishable and penalties may be imposed on endorsements, according to reports.

The bill criminalising online betting is reportedly likely to be introduced in the lower house of Parliament on Wednesday.

Under the proposed legislation, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology would serve as the central oversight authority for online gaming platforms. The bill addresses key concerns including addictive behaviour, fraudulent practices, and conflicting state regulations.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Betting Scam: 16 Arrested In ₹1.16 Crore Online Racket Using Fake ‘Lotus Gaming’...
article-image

"The Cabinet has approved the bill to regulate online gaming platforms that involve real money. The government is trying to table the bill in Parliament on Wednesday," reported news agency PTI, quoting a source on condition of anonymity.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO

The Cabinet's decision follows a surge in betting-related suicides and builds on existing regulatory measures. The government previously imposed 28% GST on online gaming in 2023 and 30% tax on winnings from 2024-25.

Under new criminal laws, unauthorised betting now carries penalties of up to seven years in jail, though states retain primary enforcement authority as gambling falls under their constitutional jurisdiction, as per reports. Since 2022, over 1,400 betting platforms have been blocked, whilst ministries have issued addiction warnings to parents, teachers, and TV channels requiring disclaimers on gaming advertisements.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case