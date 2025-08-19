Rajasthan Shocker: Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Hide Body In Blue Drum With Salt In Alwar

A chilling murder reminiscent of the infamous Meerut blue drum case has surfaced in Rajasthan. In Kishangarhbas, near Alwar, a woman and her lover killed her husband and stuffed his body in a blue drum, covering it with salt to hasten decomposition. Police have arrested both accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Kumar said the body, discovered in a blue drum at Adarsh Colony in Kishangarhbas, was identified as Hansraj alias Suraj, a tenant from Navadiya Nawazpur in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh. Hansraj was allegedly murdered by his wife, Sunita, in collusion with her landlord’s son and lover, Jitendra Sharma, as Hansraj stood in the way of their affair. After the crime, the duo hid the drum on the landlord’s terrace.

The case came to light when Hansraj’s 8-year-old son informed police that his mother and Jitendra had killed his father, placed the body in the drum, and sprinkled salt inside it.

SP Kumar added that the accused were tracked down due to public alertness. After the murder, they fled to Ramgarh in Alwar to work at a brick kiln. The kiln owner grew suspicious and tipped off police, leading to their arrest.