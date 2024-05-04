The Jewar-Faridabad Expressway Links Jewar Airport And Ballabgarh

The Faridabad-Jewar Expressway connects Faridabad, Haryana, and the Jewar International Airport. | Representative Image

The Faridabad-Jewar Expressway is an important infrastructure project connecting Faridabad, Haryana, and the Jewar International Airport. This vital infrastructure project will link the Jewar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad, Haryana, directly.

With a tentative date of completion of June 2025, construction got underway in June 2023. This schedule is in perfect harmony with Jewar Airport's December 2024 opening.

The expressway is anticipated to be a key contributor to the economic growth of the entire Faridabad-Jewar corridor and will greatly enhance the transportation networks between the two states.

The airport is scheduled to open on June 20, 2025. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) commenced construction of this expressway on June 22, 2023.

Effect on Surrounding Real Estate

The upcoming completion of the Faridabad Jewar Expressway is anticipated to significantly affect the local residential and commercial real estate markets. The demand for real estate in the nearby municipalities is predicted to rise as a result of the expressway's improved accessibility.

This enhanced connectivity will attract residents seeking convenient commutes as well as investors considering potential expansion opportunities in these quickly growing regions.

The impact of the Faridabad Jewar Expressway goes beyond its function in traffic facilitation; it is an essential part of regional connectivity. Its route is dotted with ongoing interchange development and realignment projects, indicating a conscious effort to maximize accessibility and foster socioeconomic development.

Development of Intersection

An interchange is being built at Mohana village to link the Kundli Haziabad Palwal (KGP) Expressway with the Jewar Highway, according to a recent statement.

Enhancing public transportation between Uttar Pradesh and Haryana is the goal of this project. Ramps for entry and exit are also being constructed on the Mohana-Baghpur-Falaida Road in order to accomplish this.