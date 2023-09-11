IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Equals Ricky Ponting's Record After 66th ODI Fifty, 4th Successive In Colombo

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli continues to dominate the Pakistan cricket team as he notched up a fluent half-century in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The right-handed batter equalled former Australian captain Ricky Ponting's record of most 50+ scores in One-day cricket with 112.

The former Indian captain reached the landmark in the 39th over of the innings off leg-spinner Shadab Khan. In the process, he scored his 66th half-century in ODI cricket. With Kohli and KL Rahul scoring a hundred, it is also the 4th instance that the top 4 batters have made 50+scores in the format.

Moreover, the 34-year-old's love affair with the venue continued as he had made scores of 128*, 131, 110* in Colombo.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul put Pakistan bowlers to the sword:

With a partnership of over 150, Rahul and Kohli have played aggressively to put Pakistan's esteemed pace attack under immense pressure. The Men in Green were dealt a massive blow before the start of play, losing Haris Rauf due to feeling an oblique muscle. Hence, he was deemed unfit to bowl.

Hence, Pakistan bowlers have been lesser than incisive, thereby going wicketless on the reserve day on Monday. The play on reserve day had a delayed start due to showers and it started at 4:40 pm local time. The Men in Blue resumed their innings at 147-2 and haven't lost a wicket yet.

