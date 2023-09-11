IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Table Fans To Halogen Lights, SL Groundstaff Use Different Methods To Dry Outfield

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 11, 2023
The groundstaff use simple wipers to dry the surface at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
(Credits: Twitter)
The ground staff take big slices of sponge to dry the surface.
(Credits: Twitter)
Halogen Lights were also resorted to by the ground staff in an effort to get the game up and running.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sri Lankan groundstaff also used a massive table fan.
(Credits: Twitter)
Only 24.1 overs were possible on Sunday in Colombo as play was called off a few hours after the rain.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma got India off to a blistering start with a 121-run opening stand.
(Credits: Twitter)
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are currently motoring along.
(Credits: Twitter)
Play started over an hour late at 4:40 pm on the reserve day (September 11th, Monday)
