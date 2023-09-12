 'Kuldeep Yadav Should Have Got Man Of The Match vs Pakistan, Not Virat Kohli': Gautam Gambhir
'Kuldeep Yadav Should Have Got Man Of The Match vs Pakistan, Not Virat Kohli': Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has sparked debate on the Player of the Match award in the Super 4 clash against Pakistan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir doesn't agree with Virat Kohli getting the player of the match award. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian opening batter Gautam Gambhir has once again targeted Virat Kohli, who received the Player of the Match after the Super 4 clash for his unbeaten 122 against Pakistan. The cricketer-turned-politician feels Kuldeep Yadav deserved that accolade for his fifer on a swinging and seaming track.

Kohli's 122 off 94 deliveries set the tone for India's steep total of 356-2 in 50 overs against Pakistan. The right-handed batter shared an unbroken stand of 233 with KL Rahul, while his running between the wickets was the major talking point. In the process, Kohli also passed 13000 runs in ODI cricket.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gambhir feels no player other than Kuldeep deserved the Player of the Match award and was stunned by Pakistan batters for struggling against the wrist-spinner.

“Can’t look beyond Kuldeep Yadav. Yes, Virat Kohli has got a 100, KL Rahul got a 100, Rohit Sharma got a 50, Shubman Gill got a 50. On a wicket like this where it was swinging, seaming, if someone can. More importantly, I was surprised that Pakistan batters, who traditionally play spin really well, could not pick Kuldeep from his hand."

Kuldeep Yadav reveals what has helped him improve:

The Kanpur-born wrist-spinner revealed that his run-up has become straighter and rhythm more aggressive, enabling him to retain more control. The 28-year-old said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

"It's been over one and a half years since I had surgery. The run-up has become straighter. The rhythm has become aggressive. The approach is nice. Maybe my hand used to fall over but that is well in control and faces the batter more. At the same time, I did not lose my spin and drift, and my pace increased - all of which helped me."

A win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday will lift India through to the final

