 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistani Media Slams Babar Azam's Team After Humiliating Defeat To India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2023: Pakistani Media Slams Babar Azam's Team After Humiliating Defeat To India

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistani Media Slams Babar Azam's Team After Humiliating Defeat To India

Pakistani media has shredded Babar Azam and company for their whopping 228-run loss to India in the Super 4 clash.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan cricket team. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Pakistan losing the high-octane Super 4 clash against India at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo by a massive 228-run margin, their country's media tore into them. Pakistan's Samaa TV ran the headline of the esteemed bowling attack flopping when it mattered the most, giving away 356 runs in the stipulated 50 overs.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: One-Third Of Pakistan Players Injured During Blockbuster Match With India (PHOTOS)
article-image

After a lengthy delay on Monday, the action got underway on 4:40 pm as Pakistan looked for wickets to restrict India to as minimum a total as possible. The Men in Green had already lost Haris Rauf as he felt a little 'discomfort in his right plank' and did not take the field. Despite that, the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Faheem Ashraf, and Shadab Khan had no answers to Kohli and Rahul.

The pair belted centuries of the highest class and added an unbroken 233, with Kohli staying unbeaten at 122 and Rahul at 111. Kohli, notably, shattered several records during his 94-ball innings. He also slammed Faheem Ashraf for 14 runs in the last 3 balls of the innings to lift India to 356.

Babar Azam flops as Pakistan collapse to their biggest defeat against India in ODIs:

Pakistan already faced a mammoth target of 357 in 20 overs and struggled to combat the new-ball bowling of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Bumrah gave the Men in Blue their first breakthrough with the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq.

However, it was Hardik Pandya, who picked up the decisive wicket of Babar Azam, who managed only 10 off 24 deliveries. After a rain-induced break, Pakistan's batters fell like a pack of cards. Fakhar Zaman, who scored 27 off 50 deliveries, was also their top scorer.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: Haris Rauf And Naseem Shah Likely To Miss Pakistan's Next Super 4 Match
article-image

Here's how the Pakistan media reacted to their team's 228-run loss:

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Completes 10,000 ODI Runs To Join A League Of Extraordinary...

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Completes 10,000 ODI Runs To Join A League Of Extraordinary...

'Kuldeep Yadav Should Have Got Man Of The Match vs Pakistan, Not Virat Kohli': Gautam Gambhir

'Kuldeep Yadav Should Have Got Man Of The Match vs Pakistan, Not Virat Kohli': Gautam Gambhir

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistani Media Slams Babar Azam's Team After Humiliating Defeat To India

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistani Media Slams Babar Azam's Team After Humiliating Defeat To India

Asia Cup 2023: One-Third Of Pakistan Players Injured During Blockbuster Match With India (PHOTOS)

Asia Cup 2023: One-Third Of Pakistan Players Injured During Blockbuster Match With India (PHOTOS)

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Updates: Dunith Wellalage Gets Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli &...

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Updates: Dunith Wellalage Gets Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli &...