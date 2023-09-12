Asia Cup 2023: One-Third Of Pakistan Players Injured During Blockbuster Match With India (PHOTOS)

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2023
Shaheen Shah Afridi suffered a finger injury on Sunday and went off the field after Faheem Ashraf replaced him in the attack. However, he was okay to continue and bowled his full 10-over spell.
(Credits: Twitter)
Naseem Shah strode off the field in the 49th over of the innings as he injured his bowling shoulder. He is likely to miss the following match against Sri Lanka and is doubtful for the remaining matches of Asia Cup 2023.
(Credits: Twitter)
Haris Rauf did not take the field on the reserve day of the clash as he felt some 'discomfort in his right plank'. He is also likely to be sidelined for their Super 4 game and could miss the remaining matches of Asia Cup 2023. Both Naseem and Haris did not bat either.
(Credits: Twitter)
All-rounder Agha Salman was left bleeding after being hit on the face while trying to play a sweep shot. However, he was okay to continue batting. He is likely to remain under the staff's close watch.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stole the show for India on Monday as they struck centuries to propel their side to 356-2 in 50 overs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli top-scored with 122 off 94 deliveries. He notably hit Faheem Ashraf for two boundaries and a six to close the innings out.
(Credits: Twitter)
Kohli broke multiple records during his 47th ODI ton, including becoming the quickest to 13k runs in ODI cricket and scoring his 4th consecutive 100 at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
(Credits: Twitter)
With the ball in hand, Kuldeep Yadav dismantled Pakistan's batting unit with a fifer. He finished with figures of 8-0-25-5.
(Credits: Twitter)
The 228-run loss in Colombo is Pakistan's heaviest defeat in ODI cricket against India.
(Credits: Twitter)
