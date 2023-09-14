 Asia Cup 2023: Fan From Sri Lanka Gifts Virat Kohli Handmade Portrait (Watch)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2023: Fan From Sri Lanka Gifts Virat Kohli Handmade Portrait (Watch)

Asia Cup 2023: Fan From Sri Lanka Gifts Virat Kohli Handmade Portrait (Watch)

A fan from Sri Lanka gifted Indian batter Virat Kohli a handmade portrait

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Sri Lankan fan gifts Virat Kohli portrait. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli's craze in Sri Lanka is massive and has grown by leaps and bounds following his 47th ODI hundred scored this week in the Asia Cup 2023 fixture. As a result, a fan gifted the 34-year-old a handmade portrait and was seen having some conversation with Kohli and eventually clicked a picture.

Read Also
'Kuldeep Yadav Should Have Got Man Of The Match vs Pakistan, Not Virat Kohli': Gautam Gambhir
article-image

In a video that has gone viral all over social media, a lady presented him a portrait wherein there was a photo of Kohli celebrating his hundred. Below is the heartwarming video:

Read Also
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Equals Ricky Ponting's Record After 66th ODI Fifty, 4th...
article-image

Virat Kohli became the fastest batter to reach 13000 one-day international runs:

During his 47th ODI hundred in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against Pakistan, Kohli became the fastest to reach 13000 ODI runs, doing so in 267 innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 321. Although the right-hander started his innings slowly, his acceleration was smooth and the running between the wickets was the major talking point.

He received the Player of the Match award for his 94-ball 122 as the Men in Blue inflicted one of the heaviest ODI defeats on Pakistan, beating them by 228 runs. At the post-match presentation, Kohli underlined the need to recover well ahead of facing Sri Lanka the very next day:

"Its the first time I have done anything like this in 15 years of cricket. Luckily we are Test players, so we know how to come back the next day and play. Recovery is crucial. It was humid out there today. I am 35 in November, so I need to take care of my recovery. A big shoutout to the groundstaff from my side."

India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs the next day to reach the final of the tournament.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cricket Australia Make Neck Guards Mandatory For Aussie Players From October 1st

Cricket Australia Make Neck Guards Mandatory For Aussie Players From October 1st

German Footballer Robert Bauer Converts To Islam

German Footballer Robert Bauer Converts To Islam

Fans Want Indian Players To Wear Black Armbands In Asia Cup 2023 Final To Pay Tribute To Anantnag...

Fans Want Indian Players To Wear Black Armbands In Asia Cup 2023 Final To Pay Tribute To Anantnag...

Asia Cup 2023: Fan From Sri Lanka Gifts Virat Kohli Handmade Portrait (Watch)

Asia Cup 2023: Fan From Sri Lanka Gifts Virat Kohli Handmade Portrait (Watch)

CPL 2023: Fabian Allen Smashes Glass Window With Huge Six Over Long-Off (WATCH)

CPL 2023: Fabian Allen Smashes Glass Window With Huge Six Over Long-Off (WATCH)