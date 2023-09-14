Asia Cup 2023: Fan From Sri Lanka Gifts Virat Kohli Handmade Portrait (Watch)

Sri Lankan fan gifts Virat Kohli portrait. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli's craze in Sri Lanka is massive and has grown by leaps and bounds following his 47th ODI hundred scored this week in the Asia Cup 2023 fixture. As a result, a fan gifted the 34-year-old a handmade portrait and was seen having some conversation with Kohli and eventually clicked a picture.

In a video that has gone viral all over social media, a lady presented him a portrait wherein there was a photo of Kohli celebrating his hundred. Below is the heartwarming video:

Virat Kohli became the fastest batter to reach 13000 one-day international runs:

During his 47th ODI hundred in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against Pakistan, Kohli became the fastest to reach 13000 ODI runs, doing so in 267 innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 321. Although the right-hander started his innings slowly, his acceleration was smooth and the running between the wickets was the major talking point.

He received the Player of the Match award for his 94-ball 122 as the Men in Blue inflicted one of the heaviest ODI defeats on Pakistan, beating them by 228 runs. At the post-match presentation, Kohli underlined the need to recover well ahead of facing Sri Lanka the very next day:

"Its the first time I have done anything like this in 15 years of cricket. Luckily we are Test players, so we know how to come back the next day and play. Recovery is crucial. It was humid out there today. I am 35 in November, so I need to take care of my recovery. A big shoutout to the groundstaff from my side."

India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs the next day to reach the final of the tournament.

