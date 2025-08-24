Colossal! Travis Head Belts A Six On The Roof Of Mackay's Stadium During AUS vs SA 3rd ODI; Video

Travis Head (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Australian opener Travis Head put on a sensational exhibition of batting as he returned to form in style during the third and final ODI against South Africa in at The Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. One of the left-handed batter's five sixes landed on the roof as Head got down on knee to belt it to the mid-wicket region.

The incident occurred when Aiden Markram was bowling off-spin and the South African all-rounder planted on Head's arc. With the South Australian wearing a cap, Head took full toll off the fuller delivery from Markram and comfortably put the ball over the fence. Having had a tough three-game T20I series and failing to make the first two ODIs count, the southpaw made 142 off only 103 deliveries with 17 fours and five sixes after Mitchell Marsh opted to bat first.

Watch the below video of Head's six:

Centuries from Travis Head, Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh propel Australia to 431/2 in 50 overs

Meanwhile, it was the first instance since February 2015 when a top three in an ODI fixture had scored centuries. Head and Mitchell Marsh combined for a massive opening partnership of 250 runs only in 34.1 overs before the former was out for 142 off Keshav Maharaj's bowling. Marsh had squandered a chance of a big score on a belter of a batting surface, holing out to the keeper immediately following his ton.

Nevertheless, Cameron Green and Alex Carey marched on to take the home side's total to 431 in 50 overs. Green belted one of the fastest tons for Australia, bringing it up only off 47 deliveries, while Carey stayed unbeaten on 50 off 37 balls. The pair combined for an unbroken stand of 164 to set the Proteas an improbable 432 off 50 overs.