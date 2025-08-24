Hilarious! Spectator Tries To Hide The Ball Inside His Shirt As Dewald Brevis Clobbers Towering Six In AUS vs SA 3rd ODI; Video

Dewald Brevis (L). | (Image Credits: X)

A spectator at The Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay went viral as he tried to hide the ball with him and run away after South African batter Dewald Brevis hit it for a six against Australia in the third ODI on Sunday. In a video shared by cricket.com.au on X, the young fan tried to conceal the ball inside his shirt before returning it.

The incident likely occurred in the 11th over of the innings sent down by Xavier Bartlett, who bowled a chest high short-pitched delivery. But it sat up nicely for the youngster to pull and belted it way over deep square leg, clearing the fence comfortably. The aforementioned spectator chased the ball and tried to hide inside his shirt but eventually returned, leaving the commentators amused.

Dewald Brevis' 28-ball 49 cameo ends as South Africa slump to 276-run defeat

Meanwhile, Brevis' cameo was ended by Cooper Connolly as he holed out to long-off where the tall Cameron Green took a simple catch. The youngster had smacked five sixes before that but failed to clear the boundary on that occasion. As a result, the Proteas also slumped to a massive 276-run loss in their final match of the tour.

Earlier, Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh had opted to bat as he and Travis Head stitched a 250-run opening stand only 34.1 overs. After Head (142) and Marsh (100) perished, Cameron Green and Alex Carey got Australia's innings moving. Green went on to hammer an unbeaten 118 off only 55 deliveries, notably making a ton only in 47 balls, while Carey stayed not out at 50 off 37, propelling the home side to 431/2 in 50 overs.

But South Africa won the first two ODIs, meaning they have claimed the series. The Proteas will next head to England for three ODIs and as many T20Is.