'Usse Zyaada Shareef Ladka...': Old Video Of Virat Kohli's Cheeky Comment On Cheteshwar Pujara Surfaces After Latter's International Retirement

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. | (Credits: X)

An old video of Virat Kohli's hilarious comment on Cheteshwar Pujara has surfaced after the latter's retirement from international cricket. With Kohli making an appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show during the early cricketing days, the right-hander had hilariously revealed that the one who runs away from girls the most is Pujara and is the most noble man he ever met.

With comedian and host Kapil Sharma asking Kohli, 'Ladkiyon se door sabse zyaada kaun bhaagte hain'? (Who runs away from girls the most?)

The Delhi-born cricketer responded by revealing:

"Ladkiyon se sabse zyaada door bhaagte hain Cheteshwar Pujara. Bahut shareef hain. Usse zyaada shareef ladka maine nahin dekha hai. Naam hai Pujara, 5 baar puja karta hai din mein. Aur wife ka naam bhi Puja hai." (One who runs away from girls most is Cheteshwar Pujara. He is a very noble man, haven't seen someone like him. His name is Pujara, he does puja 5 times a day, his wife's name is Puja too.)

Cheteshwar Pujara retires as one of Team India's best Test batters

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old has retired from international cricket as one of the best Test batters India has produced. Pujara, who mostly played at No.3 in Test cricket, went on to score 7195 runs, averaging 43.60 alongside 19 centuries. He played decisive roles in the twin Test series win in Australia, notably accumulating 521 runs during the 2018-19 leg, headlined by three hundreds.

However, the veteran hadn't played for India since the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) contested at The Oval against Australia. Despite maintaining the run-scoring standards in domestic cricket, the selectors didn't recall him. The Saurashtra batter also amassed 21301 runs in 278 first-class games at 51.82 with a staggering 66 tons.

Pujara has already started his broadcasting career and would likely be seen more often into commentating moving forward.