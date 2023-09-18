 'World Cup Jeetne Ke Baad Phodo Yaar': Rohit Sharma Reacts To Crackers Going Off During Press Conference After Asia Cup 2023 Final (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'World Cup Jeetne Ke Baad Phodo Yaar': Rohit Sharma Reacts To Crackers Going Off During Press Conference After Asia Cup 2023 Final (WATCH)

'World Cup Jeetne Ke Baad Phodo Yaar': Rohit Sharma Reacts To Crackers Going Off During Press Conference After Asia Cup 2023 Final (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma issued a blunt response to fans bursting crackers after Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma wasn't too much impressed as he heard the bursting of crackers during his press conference after their Asia Cup 2023 final. The 36-year-old requested the fans to do the same after India lifts the 2023 World Cup, starting on October 5th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: Team India Captain Rohit Sharma Forgets His Passport And Waits For Support Staff...
article-image

While Rohit was addressing the media after India's 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, he had heard some crackers going off. The Nagpur-born cricketer responded to the same and stated:

"World Cup jeetne ke baad phodo yaar." (Burst the crackers after we win the World Cup)."

Read Also
Mohammed Siraj Heroics Help India Steamroll Sri Lanka To Lift Record-Extending 8th Asia Cup Title
article-image

Rohit Sharma optimistic of Shreyas Iyer's fitness ahead of 2023 World Cup:

Despite question marks over Shreyas Iyer's fitness for the 2023 World Cup, Rohit remains hopeful of the right-hander's availability for the showpiece event as he batted for a long time.

"Shreyas was not available for this game [final] because there were certain parameters that were kept for him to tick off. Today, he completed most of it. I would say 99% he should be okay as of now, but he looks good. He batted, he fielded for long hours before we came in today So, he's looking good at this point in time. I don't think it's a worry for us."

India will continue their 2023 World Cup preparations with the three-game ODI series against Australia, beginning on the 22nd.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer To Travel With England Squad As Reserve Player

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer To Travel With England Squad As Reserve Player

Virat Kohli Emerges As Most-Searched Personality In Asia Yet Again, Beats BTS V's JungKook

Virat Kohli Emerges As Most-Searched Personality In Asia Yet Again, Beats BTS V's JungKook

Looking At Team India's All Asia Cup Victories

Looking At Team India's All Asia Cup Victories

Fans Click Pictures With Rohit Sharma After Team India Captain Arrives In Mumbai From Sri Lanka...

Fans Click Pictures With Rohit Sharma After Team India Captain Arrives In Mumbai From Sri Lanka...

Asia Cup 2023: Looking Back At Team India's Memorable Journey

Asia Cup 2023: Looking Back At Team India's Memorable Journey