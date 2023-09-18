'World Cup Jeetne Ke Baad Phodo Yaar': Rohit Sharma Reacts To Crackers Going Off During Press Conference After Asia Cup 2023 Final (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma wasn't too much impressed as he heard the bursting of crackers during his press conference after their Asia Cup 2023 final. The 36-year-old requested the fans to do the same after India lifts the 2023 World Cup, starting on October 5th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While Rohit was addressing the media after India's 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, he had heard some crackers going off. The Nagpur-born cricketer responded to the same and stated:

"World Cup jeetne ke baad phodo yaar." (Burst the crackers after we win the World Cup)."

Rohit Sharma optimistic of Shreyas Iyer's fitness ahead of 2023 World Cup:

Despite question marks over Shreyas Iyer's fitness for the 2023 World Cup, Rohit remains hopeful of the right-hander's availability for the showpiece event as he batted for a long time.

"Shreyas was not available for this game [final] because there were certain parameters that were kept for him to tick off. Today, he completed most of it. I would say 99% he should be okay as of now, but he looks good. He batted, he fielded for long hours before we came in today So, he's looking good at this point in time. I don't think it's a worry for us."

India will continue their 2023 World Cup preparations with the three-game ODI series against Australia, beginning on the 22nd.

