 Asia Cup 2023: Team India Captain Rohit Sharma Forgets His Passport And Waits For Support Staff Member To Hand It Over To Him (WATCH)
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was poked fun at by his teammates as he forgot his passport before departing for India from Sri Lanka

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Amid the joy around Team India's record 8th Asia Cup title, skipper Rohit Sharma had a hilarious moment as he forgot his passport even as the entire team had boarded the bus. Rohit's teammates understandably started to poke fun at him before a member of the coaching staff revealed to have given it back.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the team members in the bus are seen poking fun at him as Rohit wait for the passport. It's worth noting that there was also a loud cheer. One of the most explosive openers in white-ball cricket, the 36-year-old has the habit of forgetting things; hence, this doesn't come as a surprise.

During an interview on 'Breakfast with Champions' a few years ago, Kohli himself had admitted that he hasn't seen a person as forgetful as Rohit, given his tendency to leave his valuables behind. He had claimed:

"The number of things Rohit Sharma forgets; I have never seen anyone else so forgetful. iPad, wallet, phone, not the small things, but daily use essentials. I don't care, I'll get new one. he has no idea he's left something, the bus would've travelled half way to the hotel and then he remembers 'Oh, I left my iPad on the plane.'"

Rohit Sharma heaps praise on KL Rahul

At the post-match presentation, the veteran cricketer lavished praise on KL Rahul for setting the example for other teammates ahead of more important games to come. Rohit elaborated:

"Five minutes before the toss, we told him he's playing. An unfortunate incident happened [Iyer's back spasm] and KL had to come in and play. To get a hundred like that shows the quality of the player, how mentally he's ready for the challenge. We want players to stand up in big moments and in big pressure situations and a lot of the guys stood up."

Team India will continue their 2023 World Cup preparations with a three-game ODI series against Australia, starting on September 22nd.

