Asia Cup 2023: Victorious Indian Team Arrives At Mumbai Airport After Beating Sri Lanka In Final (WATCH)

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, were spotted arriving at the Mumbai Airport on September 18th (Monday) after clinching the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, and Mohammed Shami were seen waiting for their vehicle to make their way to their respective homes.

India demolished Sri Lanka as Mohammed Siraj led the way with a fiery bowling spell, bagging stunning figures of 7-1-21-6. In the process, Siraj sent several records tumbling, including becoming the joint-quickest bowler to take a fifer. Sri Lanka also registered their lowest ODI total against India and the second-lowest overall with 50.

With only 51 runs to score in 300 balls, skipper Rohit Sharma sent Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan to open the innings. The two dashing youngsters finished in 6.1 overs, with the final lasting only 129 balls. With that, India also clinched a record 6th Asia Cup title.

Kuldeep Yadav earns the Player of the Series award:

Despite not taking a wicket in the final, Kuldeep Yadav had done well earlier in the tournament to take home the Player of the Series award. The left-arm wrist-spinner picked up 9 wickets in 5 matches at 11.44 alongside a fifer against Pakistan in Colombo.

Meanwhile, Siraj, who unequivocally bagged the Player of the Match award, donated the cash prize in it to the ground staff for preparing the pitch amid heavy rains at the Sri Lankan venues.

