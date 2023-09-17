Asia Cup 2023 Final: Sri Lanka Register Lowest ODI Score vs India With 50-All Out In Colombo

Hardik Pandya took the final three wickets of the innings. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lanka cricket team have registered the lowest ODI total against India as they were skittled for 50 in the marquee Asia Cup 2023 final at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The total of 50, triggered by Mohammed Siraj's six wickets, is also Sri Lanka's 2nd lowest total in the format.

It's also worth noting that Sri Lanka also registered the lowest total in an ODI final, eclipsing the aggregate of 54 against the Island nation by India in Sharjah in 2000. However, Sri Lanka's lowest ODI total remains 43, registered against South Africa in Paarl in 2012.

Mohammed Siraj was undoubtedly the star of the show as he claimed six wickets in only 7 overs by giving away 21 runs and recording a maiden. The right-arm seamer had thwarted the hosts' batting unit in the 4th over of the innings itself by dismissing Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Charith Asalanka.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya took the final three wickets of Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, and Matheesha Pathirana.

India firm favourites to lift their 8th Asia Cup title:

With only 51 runs to get in 50 overs, the Men in Blue are the firm favourites to claim the title. India lost the last game narrowly by 6 runs against Bangladesh in Colombo, but will finish as the best side amongst all.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, the defending champions, will taste their first defeat in this year's edition.

