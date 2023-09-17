 'Pagal Hai Kya': Rohit Sharma's Response To Shubman Gill Leaves Fans Guessing Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 Final (WATCH)
Team India captain Rohit Sharma's response to Shubman Gill in a casual conversation leaves fans guessing

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma speaking. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With the Asia Cup 2023 final looming on Sunday at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, a conversation between Team India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill has left the fans guessing. Rohit Sharma's epic reaction to something unknown that Gill said has the netizens talking about throughout and some of them have been left in splits.

In the clip that has gone viral, the pair could be seen discussing something outside an elevator. Following a brief discussion, the skipper could be heard saying, Nahi aise nhi hoga, pagal hai kya (No, it won't happen like this. Are you mad?)." Hence, several users have made a guess as to what Gill might have said to the veteran batter.

Rohit Sharma's men to face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 finals:

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's India will lock horns with Sri Lanka on Sunday as they hope to lift their 8th Asia Cup title. The two sides had met once during the group-stage clash at the same venue and the Men in Blue prevailed by 41 runs to book their spot in the final. However, they lost their last match on Friday to Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are so far undefeated in the tournament and sealed their place in the final with a close two-wicket victory over Pakistan.

