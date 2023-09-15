IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Sprint While Carrying Drinks Leaves Fans In Splits; Watch Viral Videos

Team India rested Virat Kohli for the inconsequential Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh on Friday but the former skipper refused to be left out of action or leave the field as he was seen carrying drinks for his teammates yet again.

In fact Kohli and Mohammed Siraj were both seen carrying drinks for their teammates after the fall of every wicket at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

Kohli was in a playfull mood and funnily ran onto to the field to serve drinks to his teammates.

While going back as well, Kohli was seen imitating somebody's running style but it wasn't clear as to who he was imitating.

Vidoes of Kohli's hilarious sprint on the ground are going viral on social media, leaving fans in absolute splits.

India's bench players get game time

India have made a staggering five changes in their playing XI for this game. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav have been rested.

Young Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna have been given an opportunity to get some game time in this clash.

Tilak Varma makes his ODI debut

Varma is actually making his ODI debut for India, who have already qualified for the Asia Cup final where they will face hosts Sri Lanka at the same venue on Sunday (September 17).

Bangladesh meanwhile, have handed a debut to Tanzim Shakib in this match.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

