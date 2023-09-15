 IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 LIVE Updates: Shakib, Towhid Take Bangladesh Past 100 After Losing 4 Early Wickets
Live Updates

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 live updates: India will hope to test their bench strength ahead of the tournament's final.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
15 September 2023 04:48 PM IST

Tilak Varma gets smashed for 14 runs in his 4th over courtesy two towering sixes hit by Towhid Hridoy. Bangladesh 97/4 in 23 overs

15 September 2023 04:48 PM IST

Shakib Al Hasan dropped on 28* by wicketkeeper KL Rahul off Tilak Varma's bowling. But it was a tough chance as the ball took an edge quite high on the bat and hit Rahul on the chest despite him trying to rise with it.

15 September 2023 04:48 PM IST

Part-time off-spinner Tilak Varma bowls his first over in ODI cricket, giving away just 3 runs. Bangladesh 68/4 (17 overs)

15 September 2023 04:48 PM IST

WICKET! Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Rohit b Axar 13 (28 balls). Bangladesh 59/4 in 13.6 ovs

15 September 2023 04:48 PM IST

Shardul to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, DROPPED AGAIN! Second repreive in the over for the right-hander as Suryakumar Yadav drops a tough chance at second slip. Bangladesh 44/3 in 10 overs

15 September 2023 04:48 PM IST

Shardul to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, DROPPED! The batter gets a repreive on 3* as debutant Tilak Varma drops an easy catch at mid-wicket.

15 September 2023 04:48 PM IST

WICKET! Anamul c Rahul b Thakur 4 (11 balls). Shardul Thakur gets his 2nd wicket. Bangladesh 28/3 in 5.4 ovs

15 September 2023 04:48 PM IST

Mohammed Shami castles Litton Das for 0 with an outrageously seaming delivery that came back into the batter.

15 September 2023 03:12 PM IST

Tanzid Hasan caps off Shardul Thakur's over with back-to-back boundaries

15 September 2023 04:48 PM IST

Tanzid Hasan hits the very first ball of the innings to the boundary

15 September 2023 03:12 PM IST

The update on Shreyas Iyer is he is yet to regain full fitness

15 September 2023 03:12 PM IST
Today is one of the few days when Virat Kohli will be running the drinks

Bangladesh playing XI: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

15 September 2023 03:12 PM IST

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), 2 Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

15 September 2023 03:12 PM IST

India won the toss and have opted to bowl first

15 September 2023 03:12 PM IST

Bangladesh's campaign has been marred by injury troubles, but they have a chance to finish above Pakistan by winning today

15 September 2023 03:12 PM IST

The big news from India's camp is Tilak Varma will make his ODI debut, just a month after his exploits in the T20I circuit. Suryakumar Yadav is likely to replace Virat Kohli, who could be rested

While Pakistan's Asia Cup 2023 exit has been a headline, Shahnawaz Dahani's one-day trip to Sri Lanka was equally amusing

Hello & Welcome to our Live Blog of the final Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between India and Bangladesh, set to be hosted by R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match might be inconsequential, but both sides still have a lot to gain from it,

