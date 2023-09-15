IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 LIVE Updates: Shakib, Towhid Take Bangladesh Past 100 After Losing 4 Early Wickets

Tilak Varma gets smashed for 14 runs in his 4th over courtesy two towering sixes hit by Towhid Hridoy. Bangladesh 97/4 in 23 overs

Shakib Al Hasan dropped on 28* by wicketkeeper KL Rahul off Tilak Varma's bowling. But it was a tough chance as the ball took an edge quite high on the bat and hit Rahul on the chest despite him trying to rise with it. Virat Kohli having fun - he is such a character!



Part-time off-spinner Tilak Varma bowls his first over in ODI cricket, giving away just 3 runs. Bangladesh 68/4 (17 overs)

WICKET! Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Rohit b Axar 13 (28 balls). Bangladesh 59/4 in 13.6 ovs Edged & taken!



Wicket for Axar Patel as captain Rohit Sharma takes a fine catch 🙌 🙌



Bangladesh lose their 4th wicket as Mehidy Hasan Miraz departs.



Shardul to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, DROPPED AGAIN! Second repreive in the over for the right-hander as Suryakumar Yadav drops a tough chance at second slip. Bangladesh 44/3 in 10 overs

Shardul to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, DROPPED! The batter gets a repreive on 3* as debutant Tilak Varma drops an easy catch at mid-wicket.

WICKET! Anamul c Rahul b Thakur 4 (11 balls). Shardul Thakur gets his 2nd wicket. Bangladesh 28/3 in 5.4 ovs .@imShard into the act now! ⚡



The pacer struck twice in 2️⃣ overs to peg #Bangladesh back.

Disciplined line & length from the #TeamIndia bowlers. 💪



Mohammed Shami castles Litton Das for 0 with an outrageously seaming delivery that came back into the batter. KNOCKED HIM OVERRR! 😍@MdShami11 makes an immediate impact, disturbing Litton's woodwork and sending him back to the pavilion!



Perfect start for #TeamIndia!



Tanzid Hasan caps off Shardul Thakur's over with back-to-back boundaries

The update on Shreyas Iyer is he is yet to regain full fitness

The last game of the Super 4s will see India face-off against Bangladesh! The Bangladeshi Tigers have nothing but pride to play for. Will they end on a strong note, upsetting the table toppers?



Today is one of the few days when Virat Kohli will be running the drinks

Bangladesh playing XI: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), 2 Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

India won the toss and have opted to bowl first

Bangladesh's campaign has been marred by injury troubles, but they have a chance to finish above Pakistan by winning today

The big news from India's camp is Tilak Varma will make his ODI debut, just a month after his exploits in the T20I circuit. Suryakumar Yadav is likely to replace Virat Kohli, who could be rested

While Pakistan's Asia Cup 2023 exit has been a headline, Shahnawaz Dahani's one-day trip to Sri Lanka was equally amusing