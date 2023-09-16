Asia Cup 2023: Axar Patel Doubtful For Final, Washington Sundar Called Up As Cover

Axar Patel remains doubtful for Asia Cup 2023 final. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India have called up all-rounder Washington Sundar as a cover for Axar Patel, who seemed to have suffered multiple injuries during the Asia Cup Super 4 game against Bangladesh on Friday in Colombo. As a result, Axar remains uncertain for the tournament's final against Sri Lanka at the same venue on Sunday.

According to Cricbuzz, Axar suffered some niggles in the Asia Cup Super 4 game against Bangladesh, but the extent of the injuries isn't known yet. It's also worth noting that Sundar is part of the Asian Games squad and is presently in Bengaluru. The youngster will rejoin the camp for Asian Games after the marquee final. The camp continues till September 23rd before the tournament gets underway in Hangzhou, China.

The 23-year-old has so far played 16 ODIs after making his debut in the format in December 2017. The youngster has taken 16 scalps at 27.18 and has managed one half-century.

Axar Patel's spirited 42 not enough to guide India to victory:

Meanwhile, Axar Patel offered lower-order resistance against Bangladesh when India were in pursuit of a stiff 266 on Friday in Colombo. The 29-year-old made 42 off 34 deliveries, laced with 3 fours and 2 sixes, before Mustafizur Rahman got the better of him.

The Tigers eventually won by 6 runs to finish their campaign with a consolation win. Axar had earlier taken figures of 9-0-47-1, but Bangladesh's lower-order runs helped them recover from 193-7 to post a match-winning total of 266.