 Asia Cup 2023: Body Blow For Sri Lanka As Lead Spinner Likely To Miss Final Against India
Sri Lanka could be without their lead spinner in the Asia Cup 2023 final against India on Sunday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
Sri Lanka cricket team. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lanka cricket team has been dealt with a massive blow as Maheesh Theekshana will reportedly miss the Asia Cup 2023 final against India on September 17th (Sunday) set to take place at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Uncapped spinner has been Sahan Arachchige has been named as his replacement for the marquee clash.

Theekshana had strained his right hamstring while trying to prevent a boundary during the Super 4 clash against Pakistan in Colombo. As a result, the SLC's official handle on X announced that the 23-year-old will undergo scans to determine his participation in the final.

The off-spinner has been a highly useful bowler for Sri Lanka in the tournament, bagging 8 scalps in 5 matches at 29.12 alongside a decent economy rate of 5.15. The Island nation has already suffered plenty of injuries in their bowling department, including Dushmanta Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Dilshan Madushanka.

Sri Lanka win off the final ball against Pakistan to secure Asia Cup final spot against India:

Meanwhile, Dasun Shanaka and co. prevailed in the final ball of the innings against Pakistan in their last Super 4 game. Batting first in a rain-hit contest, Babar Azam and co. finished with 252 in 42 overs. However, the DLS method meant that Pakistan also had to chase 252.

The partnership of 100 between Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama formed the bedrock of their successful chase. It was Charith Asalanka, who held his nerve to script a two-wicket win over Pakistan.

