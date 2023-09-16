 'Neeche Se Top Kar Rahe Ho': Netizens Troll Pakistan For Finishing Last In Asia Cup 2023 Super 4
Pakistan cricket team facing flak after finishing last in Asia Cup 2023 super 4 stage.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
Pakistan finished last in Super 4. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Pakistan cricket team finishing last in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023, netizens have trolled them relentlessly. The Men in Green, led by No.1 ranked ODI batter Babar Azam were the most in-form side before the tournament but failed to reach the final after back-to-back losses to India and Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam and co. started the tournament in the best possible way, steamrolling Nepal by 238 runs in Multan, with the captain leading the way as he hammered 151 off 131 deliveries. The two-time Asia Cup title holders reached the Super 4 stage with ease and started by defeating Bangladesh. The seven-wicket victory over the Tigers meant Pakistan were firm favorites to reach the final.

Defeat at the hands of India lands a massive blow to Pakistan's chances:

Pakistan started slight favorites for the much-anticipated Super 4 clash against India in Colombo. However, unlike, the first-round clash, their pacers lacked penetration with the new ball. Hence, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill plundered 121 runs for the opening stand.

With India losing only two wickets by the time the match moved to the reserve day, Pakistan couldn't dismiss the pair of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul as both struck centuries. The Men in Blue eventually finished with 356 and inflicted a 228-run drubbing. Pakistan went on to lose a close game to hosts Sri Lanka and crashed out of the tournament.

Bangladesh's narrow six-run win over India on Friday ensured they finished above Pakistan.

Here's how netizens have trolled Pakistan for finishing last in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage:

