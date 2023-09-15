 Babar Azam Refuses To Acknowledge Fan's Fist Bump After Pakistan's Heartbreaking Loss To Sri Lanka In Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Game (WATCH)
Babar Azam Refuses To Acknowledge Fan's Fist Bump After Pakistan's Heartbreaking Loss To Sri Lanka In Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Game (WATCH)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam walks off without acknowledging a fan's fist bump while going out of the ground to the hotel.

Friday, September 15, 2023
article-image
Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was inevitably disappointed as his team was knocked out of Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday after a narrow loss to Sri Lanka. As a result, the 28-year-old didn't acknowledge a fan who tried for a fist bump on late Thursday and Babar walked past him on that occasion.

article-image

The Men In Green faced Sri Lanka in a must-win clash on Thursday in Colombo. While captain Babar Azam fell for 29, the partnership of 108 between Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed lifted Pakistan to 252 in a 42-over per-side contest. However, Sri Lanka played equally well and held their nerve to clinch a win in the final ball of the match.

In a video that has gone viral, Babar walked away from the ground to the team hotel without acknowledging a fan trying to give a fist bump.

article-image

Babar Azam finishes as Pakistan's highest run-getter in Asia Cup 2023:

Despite making only a solitary 50-plus score in the tournament, the Lahore-born cricketer is the highest run-getter for Pakistan in the tournament with 207 runs. Babar looked on song in the Super 4 game against Sri Lanka as he hit 3 boundaries in his 35-ball 29 before left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage had him stumped and his back foot was in the air when Kusal Mendis flicked the bails.

