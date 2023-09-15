Asia Cup 2023: Here's Why Sri Lanka's Target Was 252 Despite Pakistan Scoring Exact Runs In Super 4 Clash

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Sri Lanka set 252 to win in their crucial Super 4 clash against Pakistan on Thursday in Colombo, fans have questioned why the target was not a run more despite Pakistan making the same number of runs. It has emerged that the target was adjusted due to the rain interruption.

A two-hour delayed start to the proceedings on Thursday meant that the number of overs were reduced to 45 as Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first. However, another rain-induced break during Pakistan's innings shrank the number of overs further, reducing it to 42.

Hence, despite making 252 in their allotted 42 overs, the DLS method adjusted the target to 252 for the hosts, a run lesser than what it could have been. An explosive 86 and his partnership of 108 with Iftikhar Ahmed propelled Pakistan to a competitive total. Nevertheless, that one run in the end could have proved to be the difference for Pakistan as it went down to the wire.

Charith Asalanka holds his nerve to propel Sri Lanka to a last-ball win:

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka made an excellent start to their run-chase despite losing Kusal Perera after a cameo of 7-ball 17. The partnership of 100 between Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama set the foundation for a comfortable run-chase.

Nevertheless, the home side lost a few wickets when they got close to the target. Pakistan debutant Zaman Khan was left with 8 runs to defend in the final over and it came down to 2 off the last ball. Nevertheless, Asalanka nudged one to square leg to complete the win.

