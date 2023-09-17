'Modiji Ke B'Day Party Mein Jaane Ki Jaldi Hai': Fans Start Meme Fest As Mohammed Siraj Blows Away SL in Asia Cup Final

Mohammed Siraj. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India's new-ball seamer Mohammed Siraj has left Sri Lanka reeling with his fiery bowling spell in the Asia Cup 2023 final at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The right-arm seamer took an astonishing four wickets in only one over of the marquee final, sparking massive meme fest among the netizens. With India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also celebrating his birthday today, fans hilariously feel the Men in Blue are keen to go for his party.

Having chosen to bat first, Sri Lanka made one change, bringing in leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha for the injured off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana. The Men in Blue also made one change, swapping Washington Sundar for Axar Patel, who also suffered numerous injuries in the last Super 4 game of the ongoing edition of Asia Cup.

However, Siraj thwarted Sri Lanka's hopes of getting to a decent total as he blew them away with some outstanding swing bowling. The Hyderabad-born cricketer dismissed Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, and Dhananjaya de Silva. He took his seventh wicket in the form of Kusal Mendis, who went for the expansive drive in the 12th over and ended a decent stand of 21 with Dunith Wellalage.

In the process, the 29-year-old has also broken a plethora of records, taking the joint-quickest five-for and becoming the first Indian to take four wickets in a one-day game. The speedster has also taken the most number of wickets in the first 10 overs of the innings for India in an ODI since 2002.

Here's how fans have reacted to Mohammed Siraj's fiery bowling:

UNBELIEVABLE FAST BOWLING THIS!! 🔥@mdsirajofficial has taken possibly the quickest 5 wicket hall in the history of ODI Cricket!!



- 5.4 overs

- 4 runs

- 5 wickets



A 15 balls fifer for Md. Siraj!! 🏏



MAGICAL! 🪄✨#Siraj #AsiaCup23 #AsiaCupFinal #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/U8A8GLGkq6 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 17, 2023

Lagta hai Indian team shaamko Ghar pohoch kar Modiji ke saath cake kaategi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 17, 2023

Selfish ICT. They are in hurry to finish game coze they are invited in Modi ji B'day party. They are denying fans quality game. 😉😜😂🤣#INDvSL #AsiaCup2023final #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/YN8GtaCe0R — Raushan Kumar (@raushankumar_RK) September 17, 2023

