Asia Cup 2023: What Is Team India's Head-To-Head Record Against Sri Lanka In Finals?

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2023
The 1988 Asia Cup saw India chase down Sri Lanka's stiff target of 177 to win by 6 wickets. Dilip Vengsarkar was India's captain then.
(Credits: Twitter)
India defeated Sri Lanka again in the final in the 1990-91 edition, this time by 7 wickets under Mohammad Azharuddin
(Credits: Twitter)
India captured their 4th Asia Cup title as Sri Lanka were once again defeated in the final by 8 wickets.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sri Lanka finally beat India in the Asia Cup final in 1997 as Arjuna Ranatunga's men scripted an eight-wicket win in the final.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sri Lanka met India in the 2004 Asia Cup final and beat the Men in Blue by 25 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the 2008 Asia Cup final against India by 100 runs to lift the title
(Credits: Twitter)
India regained the Asia Cup in 2010 as they beat Sri Lanka by 81 runs in the final.
(Credits: Twitter)
India have beaten Sri Lanka once in 2023 Asia Cup as the Men in Blue won the Super 4 match by 41 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sri Lanka are the defending champions as they defeated Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup final by 23 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
