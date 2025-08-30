Video: Pakistan Cricket Team Players Offer Prayers With Rashid Khan, Console Him After Afghanistan Captain's Elder Brother Passes Away

Rashid Khan consoled by Pakistan players. | (Credits: X)

Pakistan national cricket team's players were seen offering condolences to Rashid Khan, whose elder brother had passed away. In a video surfaced on social media following the tri-series opener in Sharjah, Shaheen Shah Afridi was seen consoling the Afghanistan skipper, who looked visibly emotional with Fakhar Zaman also doing the same.

Rashid reportedly has three brothers, with his elder one named Haji Abdul Halim Shinwari passing away recently. Pakistan cricketers met the young cricketer after the match and offered prayers with him and condolences.

Watch the below video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rashid Khan bowls an economical spell but Afghanistan lose comprehensively

Meanwhile, the Afghan skipper delivered an economical spell of 4-0-26-1 in the tri-series opener against Pakistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. However, the Men in Green had amassed a healthy total of 182, powered by captain Salman Ali Agha's 36-ball 53. Fareed Ahmed took a couple of wickets, while Rashid, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi claimed one each.

Rashid later made a valiant 16-ball 39, laced with five sixes. But he was the only Afghan cricketer apart from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (38), Sediqullah Atal (23) and Darwish Rasooli (21) to reach double figures. Haris Rauf starred for the Men in Green with outstanding figures of 3.5-1-31-4, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz and Sufiyan Muqeem took two each, winning by 39 runs.

Following the match, Rashid reflected on the loss and claimed, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"We lost so many wickets (in the overs between 11-15) and that did not give us the momentum (towards the end). If we had a couple of good overs between overs 11-16, we could have chased it. That is what T20s is about - you cannot lose momentum and once you do, it is tough (to recover)."

Pakistan will take on UAE on August 30, Saturday.