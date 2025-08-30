 Video: Pakistan Cricket Team Players Offer Prayers With Rashid Khan, Console Him After Afghanistan Captain's Elder Brother Passes Away
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Pakistan Cricket Team Players Offer Prayers With Rashid Khan, Console Him After Afghanistan Captain's Elder Brother Passes Away

Video: Pakistan Cricket Team Players Offer Prayers With Rashid Khan, Console Him After Afghanistan Captain's Elder Brother Passes Away

Pakistan national cricket team's players were seen offering condolences to Rashid Khan, whose elder brother had passed away. In a video surfaced on social media following the tri-series opener in Sharjah, Shaheen Shah Afridi was seen consoling the Afghanistan skipper, who looked visibly emotional with Fakhar Zaman also doing the same.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Rashid Khan consoled by Pakistan players. | (Credits: X)

Pakistan national cricket team's players were seen offering condolences to Rashid Khan, whose elder brother had passed away. In a video surfaced on social media following the tri-series opener in Sharjah, Shaheen Shah Afridi was seen consoling the Afghanistan skipper, who looked visibly emotional with Fakhar Zaman also doing the same.

Read Also
Video: Salman Ali Agha's Reaction Goes Viral After Reporter Addresses Afghanistan As Asia's 2nd Best...
article-image

Rashid reportedly has three brothers, with his elder one named Haji Abdul Halim Shinwari passing away recently. Pakistan cricketers met the young cricketer after the match and offered prayers with him and condolences.

Watch the below video:

Rashid Khan bowls an economical spell but Afghanistan lose comprehensively

FPJ Shorts
All India Imam Association Chief Moulana Sajid Rashidi Condemns Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘Hindu Rashtra’ Remarks As Insult To Other Religions
All India Imam Association Chief Moulana Sajid Rashidi Condemns Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘Hindu Rashtra’ Remarks As Insult To Other Religions
Maratha Quota Stir: From Mumbai Going Standstill To Manoj Jarange's Bold Statements; 10 Key Developments
Maratha Quota Stir: From Mumbai Going Standstill To Manoj Jarange's Bold Statements; 10 Key Developments
BRS Working President KTR Accuses Telangana Congress Government Of Failing Poll Promises And Mishandling Floods, Calls It 'Vote Chori'
BRS Working President KTR Accuses Telangana Congress Government Of Failing Poll Promises And Mishandling Floods, Calls It 'Vote Chori'
Apple, Samsung Send Legal Notices To Xiaomi Over Ad Campaign
Apple, Samsung Send Legal Notices To Xiaomi Over Ad Campaign

Meanwhile, the Afghan skipper delivered an economical spell of 4-0-26-1 in the tri-series opener against Pakistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. However, the Men in Green had amassed a healthy total of 182, powered by captain Salman Ali Agha's 36-ball 53. Fareed Ahmed took a couple of wickets, while Rashid, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi claimed one each.

Rashid later made a valiant 16-ball 39, laced with five sixes. But he was the only Afghan cricketer apart from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (38), Sediqullah Atal (23) and Darwish Rasooli (21) to reach double figures. Haris Rauf starred for the Men in Green with outstanding figures of 3.5-1-31-4, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz and Sufiyan Muqeem took two each, winning by 39 runs.

Following the match, Rashid reflected on the loss and claimed, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"We lost so many wickets (in the overs between 11-15) and that did not give us the momentum (towards the end). If we had a couple of good overs between overs 11-16, we could have chased it. That is what T20s is about - you cannot lose momentum and once you do, it is tough (to recover)."

Pakistan will take on UAE on August 30, Saturday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Pakistan Cricket Team Players Offer Prayers With Rashid Khan, Console Him After Afghanistan...

Video: Pakistan Cricket Team Players Offer Prayers With Rashid Khan, Console Him After Afghanistan...

'I Looked At My Boyfriend': Aryna Sabalenka Blushes While Replying To Reporter's Question After...

'I Looked At My Boyfriend': Aryna Sabalenka Blushes While Replying To Reporter's Question After...

Bizarre! Pitch Set On Fire By Ground Staff After Rain Before Start Of Cricket World Cup League 2...

Bizarre! Pitch Set On Fire By Ground Staff After Rain Before Start Of Cricket World Cup League 2...

Bengaluru Stampede Case: RCB Cares Extends ₹25 Lakh Compensation Each To Families Of 11 People Who...

Bengaluru Stampede Case: RCB Cares Extends ₹25 Lakh Compensation Each To Families Of 11 People Who...

'Please Help Me Find This Kid': Kamil Majchrzak Requests Fans As Spectator Cruelly Robs Young Boy Of...

'Please Help Me Find This Kid': Kamil Majchrzak Requests Fans As Spectator Cruelly Robs Young Boy Of...