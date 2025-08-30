 'I Looked At My Boyfriend': Aryna Sabalenka Blushes While Replying To Reporter's Question After Mid-Match Proposal During US Open 2025; Video
Belarusian Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka hinted at expecting a proposal from a boyfriend after a man proposed to a woman for marriage during her US Open 2025 match. At the post-game presser, Sabalenka quipped that she looked at her boyfriend after being asked if she expects this incident inspires anyone else to follow suit.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Aryna Sabalenka (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Amid the match at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, a man went down on his knee and proposed for marriage to a woman. Tears of joy flowed down her cheeks as she accepted it. The man put the ring on her finger, sending the spectators into jubilation.

When asked at a press conference about the touching incident, Sabalenka responded:

"I think it's the first time that someone proposed during my match, and it was a very sweet moment, but I was just trying not to start like smiling because it's super cute, and I believe they are super happy right now. I was just trying to keep focusing on my game. "It was a great moment. And as I said on court, I wish them a happy marriage."

When asked whether she hopes the incident also inspires anyone else too, the 27-year-old said:

"I looked at my boyfriend. No pressure."

Sabalenka has reportedly been dating Brazillian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis.

