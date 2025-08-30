'I Looked At My Boyfriend': Aryna Sabalenka Blushes While Replying To Reporter's Question After Mid-Match Proposal During US Open 2025; Video

Aryna Sabalenka (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Belarusian Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka hinted at expecting a proposal from a boyfriend after a man proposed to a woman for marriage during her US Open 2025 match. At the post-game presser, Sabalenka quipped that she looked at her boyfriend after being asked if she expects this incident inspires anyone else to follow suit.

Amid the match at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, a man went down on his knee and proposed for marriage to a woman. Tears of joy flowed down her cheeks as she accepted it. The man put the ring on her finger, sending the spectators into jubilation.

When asked at a press conference about the touching incident, Sabalenka responded:

"I think it's the first time that someone proposed during my match, and it was a very sweet moment, but I was just trying not to start like smiling because it's super cute, and I believe they are super happy right now. I was just trying to keep focusing on my game. "It was a great moment. And as I said on court, I wish them a happy marriage."

When asked whether she hopes the incident also inspires anyone else too, the 27-year-old said:

"I looked at my boyfriend. No pressure."

Sabalenka has reportedly been dating Brazillian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis.