 Mohammed Siraj Heroics Help India Steamroll Sri Lanka To Lift Record-Extending 8th Asia Cup Title
Mohammed Siraj single-handedly handed the Asia Cup 2023 trophy on a platter to India captain Rohit Sharma with his maiden six-wicket haul in the final.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 07:36 PM IST
India wrapped up the Asia Cup 2023 final in less than three hours thanks to Mohammed Siraj's heroics as they crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to clinch a record-extending 8th title at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Siraj single-handedly handed the trophy on a platter to India captain Rohit Sharma with his maiden six-wicket haul which helped them bow out Sri Lanka for just 50 runs in 15.2 overs.

Siraj's record-breaking six-for was combined with three wickets from all-rounder Hardik Pandya and one from Jasprit Bumrah.

India in reply, took just 6.1 overs to chase down the paltry target of 51 with openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan remaining unbeaten on 27 and 22, respectively.

India now have 8 Asia Cup titles, two more than Sri Lanka. This was also their biggest win in ODI cricket in terms of balls to spare.

It is only the third instance when a team has won an ODI final by 10 wickets and the biggest victory in terms of balls to spare in an ODI final - 263.

Asia Cup 2023 Final Over in 2 Hours 26 minutes

All-rounder Shardul Thakur, who didn't play the final, summed up India's victory perfectly after the match which started at 3.40 pm and finished at 6.06 pm.

"It (the match) got over within the blink of an eye. Couldn't get better than this. Bumrah started well and what a spell it was from Siraj.

"It was a brilliant effort from his side. Hardik got those last three wickets. It was a clinical performance by the bowlers. Gill and Ishan got done with the chase," Thakur said.

Just 129 balls were bowled in the Asia Cup 2023 final, making it the third shortest ODI in the history of the international format.

