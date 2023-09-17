 'Feels Like A Dream': Mohammed Siraj Ecstatic After Historic 6-Wicket Haul vs Sri Lanka In Asia Cup 2023 Final
Mohammed Siraj was at a loss of words after his heroics with the new white ball as he completely blew away Sri Lanka to almost single-handedly hand the Asia Cup on a platter for his captain Rohit Sharma.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
India pacer Mohammed Siraj was over the moon with his mind-blowing performance against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday.

Siraj broke a plethora of records as he bagged 6 wickets for 21 runs from his 7-over spell at the R Premadasa Stadium as Sri Lanka got bowled out for 50 runs, which is their lowest score against India in ODI history.

He was at a loss of words after his heroics with the new white ball as he completely blew away Sri Lanka to almost single-handedly hand the Asia Cup on a platter for his captain Rohit Sharma.

"Feels like a dream. Last time I did the same against Sri Lanka at Trivandrum. Got four wickets early, couldn't get the five-for. Realised you get what's in your destiny.

"I did not try too much today. I have always looked for swing in white-ball cricket. Did not find much in the previous games.

"But today it was swinging, and I got more wickets with the outswinger. Wanted to make the batters drive," Siraj said at the mid-innings break in Colombo.

Jasprit Bumrah, who got the first Sri Lankan wicket in the very first over of the match, and Hardik Pandya shared the rest of the spoils as India took just 15.2 overs to finish the opposition in their own backyard.

Siraj (6/21) finished with the second best bowling figures in Asia Cup history, behind Ajantha Mendis's 6/13, while Pandya bagged 3 wickets and Bumrah got one.

Kusal Mendis (17) and Dushan Hemantha (13 not out) were the only two batters who managed to score in double digits. Five of their batters scored ducks with Charith Asalanka and Pramod Madushan registering golden ducks.

