 IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final LIVE Updates: Rain Looms Large In Colombo As Injury-Hit Hosts Aim To Pip India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final LIVE Updates: Rain Looms Large In Colombo As Injury-Hit Hosts Aim To Pip India
Live Updates

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final LIVE Updates: Rain Looms Large In Colombo As Injury-Hit Hosts Aim To Pip India

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final LIVE: Rain looms large in Colombo as India and Sri Lanka fight for the ultimate prize

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
India and Sri Lanka will fight for the Asia Cup | (Credits: Twitter)
17 September 2023 11:07 AM IST
17 September 2023 11:07 AM IST

There are 90 and 89% chances of rain in afternoon and eveningg, respectively, on Sunday. The forecast on the reserve day is not hugely promising either

17 September 2023 11:07 AM IST
17 September 2023 11:07 AM IST
17 September 2023 11:07 AM IST

Both sides are certain to see at least one change as Washington Sundar is likely to replace Axar Patel for India. Sri Lanka will be adversely affected by Maheesh Theekshana strained his right hamstring and the management has named an uncapped spinner

17 September 2023 09:54 AM IST

Even as the focus is on the coveted trophy, showers are likely to play spoilsport as the forecast doesn't look promising for afternoon and evening

17 September 2023 11:07 AM IST

Hello & Welcome to our Live Blog of grand finale of Asia Cup 2023 final between defending champions Sri Lanka and India, set to be hosted by R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahmed Shehzad Gifts Cash Prize Of PKR 10 Lakh To Track And Field Athlete Arshad Nadeem (WATCH)

Ahmed Shehzad Gifts Cash Prize Of PKR 10 Lakh To Track And Field Athlete Arshad Nadeem (WATCH)

Asian Games 2023: BCCI Announces Changes In Men's And Women's Squads

Asian Games 2023: BCCI Announces Changes In Men's And Women's Squads

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final LIVE Updates: Rain Looms Large In Colombo As Injury-Hit Hosts Aim To...

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final LIVE Updates: Rain Looms Large In Colombo As Injury-Hit Hosts Aim To...

Neeraj Chopra Finishes 2nd In Diamond League Final, Fails To Defend Title

Neeraj Chopra Finishes 2nd In Diamond League Final, Fails To Defend Title

Asia Cup 2023 Final: What Happens If India vs Sri Lanka's Summit Clash Is Washed Out In Colombo?

Asia Cup 2023 Final: What Happens If India vs Sri Lanka's Summit Clash Is Washed Out In Colombo?