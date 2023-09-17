WATCH: Mohammed Siraj Equals Ajantha Mendis's Record With His Maiden 6-Wicket Haul In IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final

Mohammed Siraj on Sunday made history as he took six wickets in just 6 overs of his first spell against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 final at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

Siraj bagged four wickets in the fourth over before picking up another two to complete his six-for by the sixth over to become only the second bowler to achieve the feat in the Asia Cup after Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis.

Siraj had bowling figures of 6 for 13 by the sixth over which equalled Mendis's all-time record of 6 for 13 against India in the 2008 Asia Cup final.

Siraj completed his five-wicket haul in 16 balls to match former Sri Lanka seamer Chaminda Vaas's world record for the fastest five-for in ODI history. Vaas was the first to take 5 wickets in 16 balls against Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

Siraj also became the first Indian bowler to bag four wickets in a single over of an ODI match after sending back Pathum Nissanka (2), Sadeera Samarawickrama (0), Charith Asalanka (0) and Dhananjaya de Silva (4) in the fourth over.

He completed his six-for after the wickets of Dasun Shanaka (0) and Kusal Mendis (17) to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 33 for 7 in 11.2 overs.

Hardik Pandya did the rest with three wickets as Sri Lanka got bowled out for 50 in 15.2 overs.

Siraj finished with the best-ever figures for India in the Asia Cup with 6 for 21, which is also the best against Sri Lanka by any bowler in an ODI.

Overall, Siraj's figures are the fourth-best for India in ODI cricket behind Stuart Binny (6/4), Anil Kumble (6/12) and Jasprit Bumrah (6/19).

