 IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj First Indian To Take 4 Wickets In An Over Before Joint-Quickest ODI Five-For
Mohammed Siraj is on fire in Colombo as he has already bagged a five-wicket haul in the first powerplay in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
Mohammed Siraj might have won India the Asia Cup 2023 in one over as he took four wickets in six balls in the final against Sri Lanka to leave the hosts reeling in Colombo.

Siraj removed Pathum Nissanka (2) with his first delivery before sending back Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka off successive balls.

He finished the over with Dhananjaya de Silva's wicket off the final ball to become the first India to bag four wickets in an over in an ODI innings.

Sri Lanka were reduced to 12 for 5 by the end of Siraj's over, which is the second lowest score at fall of fifth wicket in an ODI final.

Siraj then came back in the sixth over to complete his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket with captain Dasun Shanaka's wicket for a duck to leave Sri Lanka in deep trouble at 12 for 6 in 5.4 overs.

It is the joint quickest five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Siraj equalled former Sri Lanka seamer Chaminda Vaas's record of 5 wickets in 16 balls vs Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup.

