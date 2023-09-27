IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Yellow Chair, Ice Pack Brought Out For Steve Smith As Australia Batters Struggle In Rajkot Heat; Watch

Australian batters are struggling in the Rajkot heat in the ongoing third and final ODI against India. Former skipper Steve Smith was seen sitting on a chair with an ice pack on his head with the team's support staff and 12th man providing some shade to him in between overs.

This happened in the 28th over of Australia's innings right after they lost the wicket of the well-set Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh hit a short delivery from Kuldeep Yadav straight to Prasidh Krishna in the point region to depart for 96 (84 balls), missing out on his second ODI hundred for Australia.

As the players waited for new batter Marnus Labuschagne to come out, Steve Smith got a well-deserved drink break and called in for a chair as well.

The Aussie support staff and benched players brought out a bright yellow chair on which Smith sat with an ice pack on his head.

The temperature is around 33 degrees Celsius in the city but the humidity is up at 65%, which is making life difficult for the players from both teams.

The batters are regularly calling for drinks which even the umpires are allowing due to the extreme heat and humidity.

Australia in the driver's seat

Australia meanwhile, are in a commanding position after opting to bat first at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Openers David Warner (56) and Marsh added 78 for the first wicket before the latter and Smith stitched a second-wicket partnership worth 137 runs.

But the stand was broken by Kuldeep with the wicket of Marsh as Australia reached 215 for 2 in 28 overs. The visitors need to win this match to avoid a 3-0 whitewash after India secured easy wins in Mohali and Indore to clinch the series.

