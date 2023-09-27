IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Scores & Updates: Australia Near 300 But Lose Half Their Side After Jasprit Bumrah Strikes

27 September 2023 04:30 PM IST
WICKET! Glenn Maxwell b Bumrah 5 (7 balls). Misses a fast yorker aimed at off and middle stump. Australia 281/5 (39 overs)
27 September 2023 04:30 PM IST
WICKET! Alex Carey c Kohli b Bumrah 11 (19 balls). Australia 267/4 (37 overs)
27 September 2023 04:30 PM IST
Washington Sundar bowls out his full quota of 10 overs, going wicketless for 48 runs. Australia 254/3 (35 overs)
27 September 2023 04:30 PM IST
WICKET! Steve Smith lbw b Siraj 74 (61 balls). Misses a delivery which pitched on good length and came back into the batter to hit his back pad plumb in front. Australia 242/3 (31.3 overs)
27 September 2023 04:30 PM IST
Steve Smith is really struggling in the Rajkot heat. A yellow chair and ice pack has been brought out for him by the Aussie support staff and 12th man.
27 September 2023 04:30 PM IST
WICKET! Mitchell Marsh c Prasidh b Kuldeep Yadav 96 (84 balls). Misses out on his 2nd ODI hundred as he hits a short delivery straight to the fielder at point. Australia 215/2 (28 overs)
27 September 2023 03:24 PM IST
27 September 2023 03:24 PM IST
Steve Smith gets to his half-century as he looks to build on his 100-run stand with Mitchell Marsh
27 September 2023 03:24 PM IST
Marsh presses the accelarator as he takes 19 off Jasprit Bumrah's 4th over, including 3 consecutive boundaries
27 September 2023 03:24 PM IST
27 September 2023 03:24 PM IST
How much would Australia need from here? Given the possibility of the pitch changing under lights and India having their ace batters
27 September 2023 03:24 PM IST
Boundary off the final ball of the 19th over takes Australia to 143-1
27 September 2023 03:24 PM IST
Mitchell Marsh brings up his 17th ODI half-century off 45 deliveries
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
Steve Smith passes 5000 ODI runs with his 3rd boundary of the innings
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
Australia's 100 is up in the 12th over
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
Worth remembering that Steve Smith only needs 14 more runs to 5k landmark in ODIs
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
Prasidh Krishna draws first blood as Warner perishes after a breezy half-century
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
David Warner brings up his half-century off 32 balls with a six off Mohammed Siraj
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
Prasidh Krishna concedes 19 off his 1st over as Australia power on
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh raise their 50-run stand in the 7th over of the innings
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
Australia are 5-0 after a testing 1st over by Jasprit Bumrah
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
Virat Kohli is likely to open the innings. He has done it on 4 occasions in ODIs, the last of which came in December 2022
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
Australia playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
There are also whispers about the inclusion of Tanveer Sangha as Spencer Johnson and Tanveer Sangha have returned to Australia due to injuries
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
Elsewhere in China, Nepal gave Mongolia a 273-run hiding to start their Asian Games 2023 campaign.
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
As for Australia, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are likely to return and boost their line-up. Pat Cummins will also be back in the fold to lead the tourists
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
While Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, and Shubman Gill are unavailable, Rohit Sharma will return to lead India and Virat Kohli will take back his No.3 spot.
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
27 September 2023 02:37 PM IST
27 September 2023 12:45 PM IST
This is the final lap before the much-anticipated 2023 World Cup begins. Australia are desperate for a win after five losses on the trot, but it's about continuing their supremacy for India
27 September 2023 12:45 PM IST
Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia being played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association, Rajkot
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)