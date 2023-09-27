IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Scores & Updates: Australia Near 300 But Lose Half Their Side After Jasprit Bumrah Strikes

WICKET! Alex Carey c Kohli b Bumrah 11 (19 balls). Australia 267/4 (37 overs)

Washington Sundar bowls out his full quota of 10 overs, going wicketless for 48 runs. Australia 254/3 (35 overs)

WICKET! Steve Smith lbw b Siraj 74 (61 balls). Misses a delivery which pitched on good length and came back into the batter to hit his back pad plumb in front. Australia 242/3 (31.3 overs) 𝗟.𝗕.𝗪!



Steve Smith departs for 74 as Mohd. Siraj strikes! ⚡️⚡️



Steve Smith is really struggling in the Rajkot heat. A yellow chair and ice pack has been brought out for him by the Aussie support staff and 12th man.

WICKET! Mitchell Marsh c Prasidh b Kuldeep Yadav 96 (84 balls). Misses out on his 2nd ODI hundred as he hits a short delivery straight to the fielder at point. Australia 215/2 (28 overs)

Smith becomes the third Australian to pass 50 - and we're not even halfway through the overs #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 27, 2023

Steve Smith gets to his half-century as he looks to build on his 100-run stand with Mitchell Marsh

Marsh presses the accelarator as he takes 19 off Jasprit Bumrah's 4th over, including 3 consecutive boundaries

5⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ ODI runs for Steve Smith 👏



How much would Australia need from here? Given the possibility of the pitch changing under lights and India having their ace batters

Boundary off the final ball of the 19th over takes Australia to 143-1

Mitchell Marsh brings up his 17th ODI half-century off 45 deliveries

Steve Smith passes 5000 ODI runs with his 3rd boundary of the innings

Australia's 100 is up in the 12th over

Worth remembering that Steve Smith only needs 14 more runs to 5k landmark in ODIs

Prasidh Krishna draws first blood as Warner perishes after a breezy half-century

David Warner brings up his half-century off 32 balls with a six off Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna concedes 19 off his 1st over as Australia power on

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh raise their 50-run stand in the 7th over of the innings

Australia are 5-0 after a testing 1st over by Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli is likely to open the innings. He has done it on 4 occasions in ODIs, the last of which came in December 2022

UPDATE: Ishan Kishan was unavailable for selection for the 3rd ODI due to an illness.



UPDATE: Ishan Kishan was unavailable for selection for the 3rd ODI due to an illness.

Additionally, four local state players - Dharmendra Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Vishwaraj Jadeja and Harvik Desai will support the team for drinks and fielding throughout the match.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood

There are also whispers about the inclusion of Tanveer Sangha as Spencer Johnson and Tanveer Sangha have returned to Australia due to injuries

Elsewhere in China, Nepal gave Mongolia a 273-run hiding to start their Asian Games 2023 campaign.

As for Australia, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are likely to return and boost their line-up. Pat Cummins will also be back in the fold to lead the tourists

While Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, and Shubman Gill are unavailable, Rohit Sharma will return to lead India and Virat Kohli will take back his No.3 spot.

This is the final lap before the much-anticipated 2023 World Cup begins. Australia are desperate for a win after five losses on the trot, but it's about continuing their supremacy for India