IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Stalwarts Return But Here Are 5 Players Team India Will Miss In Rajkot

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2023

Shubman Gill has been rested for the 3rd ODI against Australia in Rajkot

BCCI

Mohammed Shami, who picked a 5-wicket haul in the 1st ODI, has returned home ahead of the series finale

BCCI

Fast bowler Shardul Thakur has also returned home and will miss the final ODI

BCCI

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has also returned home and will miss the 3rd ODI vs Australia

BCCI

Axar Patel is still not available for selection after suffering multiple injuries in the Asia Cup 2023

BCCI

Rohit Sharma will return to lead Team India in the 3rd ODI in Rajkot

BCCI

Virat Kohli has also joined the Indian squad after a short break and will play the final match in Rajkot

BCCI

India beat Australia in the first 2 ODIs to clinch the series and will head to the ICC World Cup 2023 as the No.1 Ranked team

BCCI