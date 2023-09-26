IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma And His Wife Share Warm Hug As Team India Captain Gears Up For 3rd ODI (Watch)

Rohit Sharma hugs his wife at the airport. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma will join the national team for the 3rd and final ODI against Australia set to take place in Rajkot on Wednesday. Hence, the swashbuckling opening batter received a warm hug from his wife Ritika Sajdeh ahead of the contest as the video went viral on social media.

After a gruelling Asia Cup 2023 campaign, the management decided to rest the 36-year-old from the first two ODIs against Australia. Nevertheless, India have found it easy going against the Men in Yellow as KL Rahul wore the captaincy hat, leading the hosts to comfortable victories and an unassailable 2-0 lead.

With Shubman Gill to skip the final ODI in Rajkot, Rohit is likely to open with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who also made a pristine half-century in the 1st ODI in Mohali. Along with the right-handed batter, Virat Kohli will also mark his return as the Men in Blue hope to seal a series whitewash.

Golden chance for Rohit Sharma to lead India to its first global title since 2013:

The right-handed opening batter has a golden chance in the upcoming 2023 World Cup as India eye their first global title in 2013. The Men in Blue have missed out on winning the crown consistently since the last decade, falling especially short in the knockout stages.

He missed the chance to win the T20 World Cup last year after England knocked them out with a decisive 10-wicket win.

