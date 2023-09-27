 Shah Rukh Khan Reviews Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Teaser, Shares 'Inside' Information About Film
Shah Rukh Khan will be making a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Atlee's Jawan, is currently hosting an #AskSRK on his X, formerly known as Twitter, to interact with his fans and followers.

The actor reviewed Salman Khan's Tiger 3 teaser, which was released earlier today. A fan asked him "Have you seen #TigerKaMessage Teaser ... Would you like to share your view on this KHAN SAAB #AskSRK"

To this, Shah Rukh said, "Yeh toh teaser hai….Tiger…picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. It will be stunning ( inside info de raha hoon) ha ha!!!"

Another user also asked Shah Rukh, "Watched tiger 3 teaser? #askSRK" The actor responded, saying, "Tiger 3 is looking awesome. Bhai Bhai hi hai!!! Loved it….#Jawan"

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be making a cameo appearance in Tiger 3. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi is set to be released on Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

There are also rumours that Shah Rukh and Salman will reunite yet again for Tiger vs Pathaan and will reportedly be directed by Siddharth Anand.

After Tiger 3's release, the team will start the prep work from November this year. According to Pinkvilla, the script was narrated to Shah Rukh and Salman separately by Aditya Chopra and the duo gave an instant thumbs up for it.

"Tiger Vs Pathaan will unleash a different dynamic of two super spies, Tiger and Pathaan, and both Salman and Shah Rukh are excited for a face-off in this Siddharth Anand directorial," added the source.

