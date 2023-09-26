Virat Kohli's Wax Statue Set To Be Inaugurated At Madame Tussauds Museum In Singapore

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli is all set to get a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore.

"One of the greatest batsmen in history is set to take his place among our sporting greats right here at Madame Tussauds Singapore!" the Museum's Facebook post read.

Notably, the former India captain already has a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds in Delhi which was unveiled in 2018.

Kohli's statue was crafted from over 200 measurements and photographs taken during the sitting session.

Kohli in elite company

It was also unveiled at the iconic Lord's cricket ground in 2019 and remained at the Madame Tussauds in London for a few days.

Other sporting legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Lionel Messi and Usain Bolt also have wax statue's at Madame Tussauds. Kohli, Tendulkar and Kapil are the only three cricketers to have had wax statue's made by the Madame Tussauds team.

Madame Tussauds Museum

Madame Tussauds is a world-renowned wax museum chain, with its origins dating back to 18th-century France. Founded by Marie Tussaud, it has become an iconic attraction globally.

Visitors flock to Madame Tussauds to see lifelike wax figures of celebrities, historical figures, and cultural icons. Each figure is meticulously crafted, capturing intricate details and expressions.

The museum offers an immersive experience, allowing patrons to interact, take photos, and even touch the wax statues.

Madame Tussauds has branches in major cities worldwide, including London, New York, and Hong Kong, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking a glimpse of fame frozen in time.

