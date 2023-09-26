ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Check Bats Used By Virat Kohli, Babar Azam & Other Top Cricketers

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2023
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has had a meteoric rise with the bat in recent years and uses Gray Nicholls' bat which reportedly has a rating of 8.5. As per reviews, it's weight is perfect and the middle of the bat is robust. The thick handle also enables good control.
(Credits: Twitter)
Indian batting star Virat Kohli and uses the MRF bat, consisting of maximum strength and durability. The massive sweet spot also ensures maximum power and has a comfortable grip.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australian batting star Steve Smith prefers the New Balance (NB) DC 1080 bat. All New Balance DC bats have mid to lower swell, ensuring comfortable playing for players having both high and low backlift.
(Credits: Twitter)
One of the most feared openers today, David Warner uses the bat Gary Nicholls Spartan. It weighs a whopping 1.24 KG and has a wide face along with thick edges.
(Credits: Twitter)
England's batting mainstay Joe Root uses the New Balance TC 1140 bat. It is a relatively very lighter bat and the little curls on its back ensures good sweet spot. The willow also ensures power availability for all types of shots.
(Credits: Twitter)
New Zealand limited-overs skipper Kane Williamson uses the gray-nicholls bat. It has a short handle, ensuring batters to easily hit over the infield.
(Credits: Twitter)
Indian captain Rohit Sharma's CEAT bat weighs 1.5 KG and is quite lightweight in design. The bat is also characterized by contoured edges.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Indian keeper-batter KL Rahul uses the SG bat and it weighs about 1160 to 1230 grams. The Willow's thick edges is 39-40 mm, while it has a special scale grip, ensuring good control for the players.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rising Indian star Shubman Gill also uses the CEAT bat and has plundered loads of runs with the same this year across formats.
(Credits: Twitter)
