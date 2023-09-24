ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Smallest Grounds In The Tournament

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2023

The Holkar Stadium in Indore is one of the shortest stadiums in the world, with 69 meters straight boundaries and 60 meters square boundaries.

(Credits: Twitter)

The sideways boundaries at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru are 50-55 meters while the front and back are 60-65 meters

(Credits: Twitter)

While picturseque, the Dharamshala stadium is only 65 meters on either side of the pitch.

(Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has 64 to 68 meter square boundaries alongside 68 to 72 meters as far as straighter ones go.

(Credits: Twitter)

The straighter boundaries at the MCA Stadium in Pune are about 74 meters, while the square boundaries are only 58 meters.

(Credits: Twitter)

The straight boundaries at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi are 68 meters, while the square boundaries are 65 meters.

(Credits: Twitter)

The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad has 66-69 meter square boundaries and 69-71 meters straight boundaries

(Credits: Twitter)

