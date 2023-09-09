ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Team India Players Who Might Be Featuring In Their Last Edition

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 09, 2023
Rohit Sharma has been the mainstay of India's top-order for over a decade now. However, his form has been slightly inconsistent of late. Rohit will lead India in the 2023 World Cup, but is unlikely to stick around until the next edition as he will be 40 then.
Virat Kohli is arguably the backbone of India's batting unit but inconsistencies have crept even in his game. Kohli would be 38 in another 4 years and might not continue playing ODI cricket then.
Keeper-batter KL Rahul is a hugely talented cricketer, but is yet to realize his full potential. While Rahul is only 31 now, repeated injuries could derail his participation in the 2027 World Cup.
Despite Suryakumar Yadav's struggles in ODIs, the selectors have chosen him for the 2023 World Cup. His struggles in the format at 32 means he is unlikely to be part of the next World Cup.
Ravindra Jadeja has been a reliable all-rounder for a long time in limited-overs cricket. However, he is 34 now and seems unlikely to be around for the tournament four years from now.
Right-arm seamer Mohammed Shami is one of the best new-ball bowlers in ODI cricket. However, Shami has also struggled for form of late and at 33, it's hard to see him stick around for another World Cup.
While Shardul Thakur has been an impactful player, he has had sporadic appearances across formats. The right-arm seamer will turn 35 by the time the 2027 World Cup comes; hence, it will be a surprise if he sticks around.
India will open their 2023 World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8th in Chennai.
India lifted the World Cup trophy the last time the tournament took place on home soil. Hence, the Men in Blue will look to repeat that success this time as well.
