PHOTO: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Don Ethnic Outfits As They Pose With Neeti Mohan

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy, in the presence of their close friends and family. They also have a daughter named Vamika.

Just a while back, singer Neeti Mohan and her husband, actor Nihaar Pandya, visited Anushka and Virat's residence in Mumbai to seek blessings from Ganpati. Just like always, Anushka and Virat never failed to impress with their fashion choices, as they stole the show in ethnic outfits.

In the photo, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is seen donning a pastel pink Anarkali suit. Virat, on the other hand, wore a lemon-yellow printed kurta.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses with her fans as they bought Bappa home. Sharing the photos, Anushka wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi." However, the couple's daughter was not seen in the photos.

On the work front, the Band Baaja Baaraat actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda 'Xpress, which is a biopic on Indian female player Jhulan Goswami. This will mark Anushka's first project after the birth of her daughter Vamika. It is produced by her brother, Karnesh Ssharma, under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz.

Anushka made a cameo appearance recently in Netflix's Qala, starring Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan. Her last leading role was in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

