 PHOTO: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Don Ethnic Outfits As They Pose With Neeti Mohan
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPHOTO: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Don Ethnic Outfits As They Pose With Neeti Mohan

PHOTO: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Don Ethnic Outfits As They Pose With Neeti Mohan

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
PHOTO: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Don Ethnic Outfits As They Pose With Neeti Mohan | Photo Via Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy, in the presence of their close friends and family. They also have a daughter named Vamika.

Just a while back, singer Neeti Mohan and her husband, actor Nihaar Pandya, visited Anushka and Virat's residence in Mumbai to seek blessings from Ganpati. Just like always, Anushka and Virat never failed to impress with their fashion choices, as they stole the show in ethnic outfits.

Read Also
'Some Of The Best Food We Ever Ate': Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Share Cafe Recommendation In...
article-image

In the photo, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is seen donning a pastel pink Anarkali suit. Virat, on the other hand, wore a lemon-yellow printed kurta.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses with her fans as they bought Bappa home. Sharing the photos, Anushka wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi." However, the couple's daughter was not seen in the photos.

Read Also
Anushka Sharma Reacts To 'Super Guy' Virat Kohli's Asia Cup Century Vs Pakistani (PHOTO)
article-image

On the work front, the Band Baaja Baaraat actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda 'Xpress, which is a biopic on Indian female player Jhulan Goswami. This will mark Anushka's first project after the birth of her daughter Vamika. It is produced by her brother, Karnesh Ssharma, under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz.

Anushka made a cameo appearance recently in Netflix's Qala, starring Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan. Her last leading role was in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Read Also
Anushka Sharma on shooting Chakda Xpress in Kolkata: ‘We made memories that will last a...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lokesh Kanagaraj To Include Thalapathy Vijay's Leo In His LCU?

Lokesh Kanagaraj To Include Thalapathy Vijay's Leo In His LCU?

Anupam Kher, Shiva Rajkumar-Starrer Ghost To Release In Hindi On October 19

Anupam Kher, Shiva Rajkumar-Starrer Ghost To Release In Hindi On October 19

'Why Daughters Grow Up So Fast': Akshay Kumar Turns Emotional As He Wishes Daughter Nitara On Her...

'Why Daughters Grow Up So Fast': Akshay Kumar Turns Emotional As He Wishes Daughter Nitara On Her...

Kartik Aaryan Gets A Haircut For Chandu Champion At Just ₹3; More Details Inside

Kartik Aaryan Gets A Haircut For Chandu Champion At Just ₹3; More Details Inside

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Makes Its Way To The ₹1000 Crore Club

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Makes Its Way To The ₹1000 Crore Club